About this market

The growing product launches of nasal implants incorporated with drug-eluting stents will drive the nasal implants market growth in the forthcoming years. Vendors are developing nasal implants frequently and receiving approvals for clearance for them. Furthermore, the growing demand for plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery for reshaping the nose will further boost the demand for nasal implants, in turn, impacting the market growth positively during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the nasal implants market will register a CAGR of 6% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growing demand for nasal implants for medical conditions and aesthetic procedures

One of the growth drivers of the global nasal implants market is the growing demand for nasal implants for medical conditions and aesthetic procedures. The growing number of ENT-based medical conditions such as chronic sinusitis is expected to increase the demand for nasal implants during the forecast period.

The high cost associated with nasal implants

One of the challenges in the growth of global nasal implants market is the migration to a hosted environment. The high costs associated with the devices, procedures, and maintenance is expected to make their adoption difficult for the end-users, which hinders market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Many companies are coming up with biodegradable or absorbable biomaterial nasal packaging. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



