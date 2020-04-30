The Nation Needs More Evidence Before Relying on Home Test Collection Kits for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Statement attributable to:

Carmen L. Wiley, PhD

President, American Association for Clinical Chemistry

"We share the FDA's goal of expanding access to critical COVID-19 testing and encourage the agency to continue using its full authority to ensure laboratories are able to increase capacity as quickly as possible to flatten the curve of the pandemic. However, the FDA's authorization of LabCorp's home test collection kit for COVID-19 on April 20, 2020 raises questions for scientific accuracy and public health. FDA's authorization means consumers literally will take their health into their own hands by using swabs to collect specimens from their own nasal passages and then by returning these swabs to a laboratory for testing. We are confident in LabCorp's ability to perform the testing of the samples once they reach their laboratories. But we are concerned that consumers will not carefully follow directions, which could lead to incorrect sample collection.

"AACC recommends that the FDA recognize the preanalytical problems with this type of home collection and consider issuing a warning about its use for COVID-19 testing. False negative test results could give false reassurance to concerned members of the public, and may soften their adherence to social distancing guidelines."

