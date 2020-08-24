The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Releases Insuring Healthcare Providers Course

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research released a new 16-hour online course titled Insuring Healthcare Providers. The course takes place via live instructor-led webinars on September 14-23. Registration is now open.

Part of their specialty education PROFocus courses, this advanced course is designed for risk managers, producers, agency owners, and company personnel who are responsible for protecting the property and casualty loss exposures that medical professionals, hospitals, clinics, and/or long-term care facilities face.

The unique risk management areas, liability and property coverage, and special underwriting problems found in the healthcare industry make this course particularly valuable for all those involved in handling the risk management and property/casualty insurance issues of this segment.

The course will include discussion and examination of Insuring Healthcare Risks, Insuring Hospitals, Medical Malpractice and Insuring Healthcare Professionals and Organizations, and Evolving Risk Management Strategies & Tactics for 2020.

Paul Martin, Academic Director of Commercial Topics, had this to say about the new course:

"The upcoming Healthcare Industry PROFocus program series provides industry professionals with a unique opportunity to examine the risk management practices and insurance solutions that meet the needs of healthcare organizations. It covers the broad spectrum of the healthcare industry – from a local physician's practice to diagnostic and treatment clinics, to large urban hospital organizations. Participants will learn about risk management principles that hospitals understand and deploy in their operations worldwide. This program delivers what you won't get anywhere else."

Learn about the PROFocus Series, course details, faculty information, and cost here.

