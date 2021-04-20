The National Association of Latino Credit Unions & Professionals (NLCUP) Launches Strategic Corporate Sponsorship Utilizing OMNICOMMANDER

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER , an award-winning financial technology firm specializing in website design, social media management, branding, and outsourced marketing for credit unions, is excited to launch their new partnership with the National Association of Latino Credit Unions and Professionals.

Recently renamed from Network of Latinos CUs and Professionals to National Association of Latino Credit Unions & Professionals, NLCUP is a true visionary for the credit union industry. They consistently push for professional development, connecting their members with open job positions. They attend GAC annually and have responded to the disruption of conferences by regularly hosting virtual webinars.

OMNICOMMANDER CEO and Founder Eric Isham said, "I'm super excited that OMNICOMMANDER was selected to build the new NLCUP website. When Maria originally reached out to me about the project I immediately jumped at the opportunity. We are super excited to be working with her again and to be Corporate sponsors of NLCUP. As OMNICOMMANDER continues to prioritize ADA accessibility, inclusion is an extraordinary mission that we are consistently working towardWhile we're always aiming to include everyone, we are honored to support the National Association of Latino Credit Unions in this way by providing a user-friendly digital presence. Getting to spend time with Maria is just a bonus."

CEO of Border Federal Credit Union and NLCUP Board Chairwoman, Maria J. Martinez said, "When the Board decided to redo our website and to change the name of our organization, I knew we needed to relaunch with a great digital presence. After working with the amazing team at OMNICOMMANDER on the website for Border FCU, I knew they would bring that special something we needed for the next NLCUP website. OMNICOMMANDER makes building a new website a breeze. It is a relief to work with a company that genuinely cares, moves with a sense of urgency, and all while maintaining a close attention to detail."

About NLCUP

NLCUP , as a National Association, was incorporated in 2020 and is dedicated to providing financial education and services for the Hispanic/Latino community as well as to increase economic, asset-building, and professional development opportunities. One of NLCUP's main objectives is to serve as the principal advocate for Hispanic/Latinos within the credit union industry. Learn more about NLCUP at www.nlcup.org.

Media Contact:

Melanie Tucciarone

(800)807-3109

[email protected]

SOURCE OMNICOMMANDER

Related Links

omnicommander.com

