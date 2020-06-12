The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Announces 2020 Annual Meeting & Expo Virtual Experience

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit organization representing all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders, announces that this year's Annual Meeting & Expo will be transitioning to a virtual conference EXPERIENCE. Utilizing innovation and cutting-edge technology, our Annual Meeting Virtual Experience allows you to safely enhance your knowledge, earn required CPE credits to satisfy your annual state licensure requirements, share best practices, foster partnerships and synergies and celebrate what is special about specialty pharmacy all from the comfort of your own home or office at a significant discount.

Pre-conference workshops will be held on Monday, September 14th, with the Annual Meeting & Expo sessions and events taking place over the next four days — Tuesday, September 15th through Friday, September 18th. The meeting's later daily start time and shortened daily schedule are designed to allow all attendees across the country, regardless of time zone, to participate. This will be THE NEXT BEST THING TO BEING THERE.

The virtual experience will offer nationally renowned keynote speakers, continuing pharmacy and legal education credits through live sessions and five pre-conference workshops, satellite symposia, unique sponsorship opportunities, extensive networking opportunities, the Women in Specialty Pharmacy event, industry awards, scholarship presentations, the first NASP innovation challenge, and even personalized avatars. Attendees will also be able to virtually explore the exhibit hall and interact with exhibitors, host private meetings, and view research abstracts. To view the agenda, click here for further details.

"This virtual conference experience will be unlike any other. Having to forgo our in-person meeting this year is very difficult, but it presented us with an incredible opportunity – to deliver a state-of-the-art, must not miss, interactive Annual Meeting & Expo Experience while ensuring the continued health and safety of our attendees. We are designing a conference experience that will allow attendees to immerse themselves in the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo virtual reality experience, delivering all that our attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors love and have come to expect from our in-person meeting. We truly will have it all and this will be the next best thing to being there," said Sheila M. Arquette, RPH, NASP executive director.

For more information and to register please see: www.naspmeeting.com. For questions, please contact [email protected].

About NASP

NASP is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP's mission is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services.

The association provides an online education center offering accredited continuing pharmacy education programs, hosts an annual meeting that offers education sessions and continuing education credits and is the only organization that offers a certification program for specialty pharmacists. NASP members include the nation's leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers and distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With over 125 corporate members and 2,000 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

Media Contacts:

Sheila M. Arquette, RPH

Executive Director

National Association of Specialty Pharmacy

703-842-0122

[email protected]

John Patricolo

MJH Life Sciences™

609-325-4630

[email protected]

