The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Selects Dennis McGinn, Rapid Recon CEO, to Host Effective Reconditioning Panel at NADA '23

The National Automobile Dealers Association convention is the auto industry's most prominent education event and, for the third year in a row, has selected Rapid Recon founder and chief executive officer Dennis McGinn to moderate an expert panel discussing Effective Reconditioning for Both Retail and Wholesale Markets.

McGinn and the panel – dealers Matt Hubiak, Tom Dunn, and Jared Ricart - will present at NADA on Thursday, January 26 at 2:30 p.m. in Room D163 at Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The convention runs from January 26 to 29, 2023.

As a convention exhibitor, Rapid Recon is located at Booth 6001.

The auto industry faces economic challenges, inventory shortages, and high vehicle costs. Combined and individually, these pain points require auto dealers to embrace technology advancement, best practices, and enhanced transparency and efficiency standards.

At last year's NADA workshops, a session also moderated by McGinn, Transparency in the Buying Process, was one of the most popular sessions presented that year and to a standing-room-only crowd.

For 2023, McGinn and the panel will discuss how they appraise trade-ins factoring in increased reconditioning costs based on the current market, supply chain, and market demand.

McGinn is the author of three books on building transparency, efficiency, and accountability into dealership reconditioning, the core driver of improved customer engagement. His fourth book, Strategic T2L - Connect to What You Expect, will be available at NADA, Booth 6001.

McGinn and the panel will present on Thursday, January 26th at 2:30 p.m. This session is expected to be one of the most popular at NADA due to the industry's respect for the panel members, which include:

Jared Ricart , President of Ricart Automotive, is a new and used car dealership on the 67-acre Ricart Mega Mall in southeast Columbus, Ohio .

, President of Ricart Automotive, is a new and used car dealership on the 67-acre Ricart Mega Mall in southeast . Tom Dunn , General Manager at Fred Martin Superstore, a new and used dealer of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, and FIAT vehicles.

, General Manager at Fred Martin Superstore, a new and used dealer of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, and FIAT vehicles. Matt Hubiak , Vehicle Asset Management and Reconditioning Manager at Swickard Auto Group.

For more information about NADA, visit https://show.nada.org/ , and about Rapid Recon, see www.rapidrecon.com.

About Dennis McGinn

McGinn founded Rapid Recon in 2010, which services the vehicle reconditioning needs of more than 2,400 dealers nationwide. Leveraging a 21-year career with Hewlett-Packard, McGinn mastered the principles of automotive continuous process improvement to bring metrics-driven reconditioning practices to auto retailers. He has led several companies, including serving as CEO of a vehicle tracking and activities analytics company.

About Matt Hubiak

Hubiak serves as the Vehicle Asset Management and Reconditioning Manager at Swickard Auto Group, one of the fastest-growing companies in Oregon and SW Washington. He oversees all used car operations for 23 franchises in five states.

About Tom Dunn

Dunn is the General Manager at Fred Martin Superstore and has been with the dealership for over 29 years. As general manager for the Fred Martin Superstore, Dunn oversees all dealership operations.

About Jaren Ricart

Ricart is president of Ricart Automotive and formerly managed fixed operations and vehicle reconditioning. Ricart Automotive sells 15,000 new and used vehicles across six product lines yearly.

About Rapid Recon

Rapid Recon reconditioning and communications workflow software help auto dealers achieve and maintain long-term success. Through dealers' application of the Rapid Recon Key Performance Indicator time to line (T2L®), Rapid Recon people, processes, and software steer continuous improvement efficiencies and performance gains throughout the auto dealership. www.rapidrecon.com

