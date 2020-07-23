The National Black MBA Association® Announces Its 2020 NBMBAA® Conference & Career Fair: A Virtual Experience

In light of COVID-19 and the safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the National Black MBA Association® is implementing immediate changes in the way it conducts business, particularly its in-person events. As a result, NBMBAA® has shifted its annual Conference and Career Exposition to an online experience with educational and professional development, inspirational speakers, and employment opportunities.

The 2020 NBMBAA® Conference & Career Fair: A Virtual Experience will feature programming focused on students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. The three-day schedule includes keynote speeches, panels and interactive workshops on a wide variety of highly relevant topics by leaders in business, public affairs, and media. Event highlights include Iyanla Vanzant, New York Times best-selling author; Dr. Dennis Kimbro, renowned author and business school professor; Touré, host of the Touré Show; Arlan Hamilton, Founding and Managing Partner of Backstage Capital; Emmanuel Acho, Sports Analust & Host of web series Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man; Van Jones, CNN host and NY Times Best-Selling Author; and Valerie Jarrett, lawyer, politician and former senior advisor to President Barack Obama. In addition, the NBMBAA® will continue popular programming such as the Undergraduate and Graduate Case Competitions. On September 25th, actress and entrepreneur Malinda Williams will host the Scale-Up Pitch Challenge sponsored by FedEx, where three finalists will pitch their innovative ideas to an expert panel of judges for a chance to win the $50,000 grand prize.

With its virtual Career Fair, NBMBAA® will continue its standing as the top such diversity event in the country by offering educational and internship-to-executive employment opportunities. By utilizing a state-of-the-art platform to facilitate interviews and engagement opportunities, Virtual Conference participants will have access to over 200 corporate and academic partners.

"We are pleased to bring our time-honored events, including the nation's largest diversity career fair, to an even broader audience than before," said Bruce Thompson, NBMBAA® Interim President & CEO. "This new virtual format allows us to utilize cutting-edge technology to continue to show the value of our organization by providing extraordinary, relevant content to participants and meeting the needs and expectations of our stakeholders."

Over the course of three days, additional programming for the 2020 NBMBAA® Conference & Career Fair: A Virtual Experience includes:

Empowerment Stages - Designed to inspire, motivate and effect change, these power blocks bring visionary leaders to highlight issues critical to the Black business community.

- Designed to inspire, motivate and effect change, these power blocks bring visionary leaders to highlight issues critical to the Black business community. Leadership Studios - Exclusive sessions that will inspire, enlighten, and build strong and influential business leaders.

- Exclusive sessions that will inspire, enlighten, and build strong and influential business leaders. Breakout Sessions - Workshops where attendees discuss, reflect and act upon relevant topics.

- Workshops where attendees discuss, reflect and act upon relevant topics. Meet the Experts sessions - Intense and interactive gatherings aimed at helping participants to identify opportunities and interests as well as educational and career paths. These sessions are sponsored by Nike, Bank of America, Nationwide, Wells Fargo, S&P Global, Fiserv, and Amazon.

- Intense and interactive gatherings aimed at helping participants to identify opportunities and interests as well as educational and career paths. These sessions are sponsored by Nike, Bank of America, Nationwide, Wells Fargo, S&P Global, Fiserv, and Amazon. Mentoring Conversations - Learn from the best! Our community of mentors shares key advice, insights and lessons learned.

- Learn from the best! Our community of mentors shares key advice, insights and lessons learned. Ask Me Sessions - Speakers answer curated questions and address queries from NBMBAA's Instagram Live.

- Speakers answer curated questions and address queries from NBMBAA's Instagram Live. Fitting in Fitness - Attendees focus on mental and physical health and wellness.

- Attendees focus on mental and physical health and wellness. Family Movie Night and MBA Live® on Instagram - Lifestyle events that allow attendees to unwind through fun and exciting evening events with fellow Conference participants.

To register or learn more about the 2020 National Black MBA Association® Conference & Career Fair: A Virtual Experience, visit www.nbmbaa.org/conference/. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are still available – please contact Tabitha Jenkins at [email protected] or 352-333-3468.

NBMBAA® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) professional member-based organization which leads in the creation of educational, career and wealth building opportunities for students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 20,000 members in 39 professional chapters, 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters and hundreds of corporate and university partners, the organization is dedicated to sponsoring initiatives and developing partnerships that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle. Visit us @ NBMBAA.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn @theblackmba.

