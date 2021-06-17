The National Catholic Reporter, EarthBeat, Global Sisters Report receive 32 Catholic media awards

The National Catholic Reporter has been named the best national newspaper by the Catholic Media Association Tweet this

In the categories for investigative news writing, analysis/background/round-up reporting and editorial writing, NCR won multiple awards.

First place for investigative writing went to executive editor Heidi Schlumpf's three-part series on questionable business practices by Matthew Kelly of Dynamic Catholic, while national correspondent Christopher White won third place in that category for a story about Sojourners magazine pulling a story about the church and racism.

White's coverage of the presidential election was honored with a first place award in analysis/background/round-up reporting for his two-part series about Catholic-led groups working for and against the reelection of Donald Trump.

NCR won first and second place for best editorial on a national or international issue for "Dolan delivers the church to GOP" and for one calling for the suppression of the cult of St. John Paul II after the McCarrick report, respectively.

Coverage of environmental justice at NCR's EarthBeat was recognized with seven awards. In addition to his coverage of fossil fuel divestment, Roewe won first place for his feature about the first Earth Day celebration and third place for his report on Laudato Si' at five years. EarthBeat editor Barbara Fraser's story about the synod for the Amazon, one year later, took second place.

Global Sisters Report, a project of the NCR Publishing Company, received five awards, including a first place for reporting on social justice issues for staff reporter Soli Salgado's Q&A with Sr. Rosemarie Gonzalez, part of GSR's yearlong series on homelessness. That series also garnered a second-place award for coverage of disaster or crisis for pieces by Salgado, international correspondent Chris Herlinger and national correspondent Dan Stockman.

Since 1964, NCR has provided a progressive viewpoint on issues related to the Catholic Church.

Contact:

Tony Hernandez

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Catholic Reporter Publishing

