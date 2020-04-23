The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Announces the Election of Two New Members to its Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is pleased to announce the election of two new members to its board of directors, Karen Robb and Kenneth Valentine.

NCMEC is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization. The board is tasked with providing leadership and direction to the organization.

"We're excited to welcome our newest board members into the NCMEC family," said John Clark, president and CEO of NCMEC. "As we continue to tackle the complex issues that affect the safety of our nation's children, we rely on the unique perspectives and expertise granted to us by each board member. We know that Karen and Kenneth will add great value to our organization and will help us further our mission of child protection."

Karen Robb has served as chief of staff to Senator Chris Van Hollen for over a decade both in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Robb has a distinguished and lengthy career working for the U.S. government.

Kenneth Valentine currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Security at Regions Bank. Valentine served in the U.S. Secret Service for more than 20 years, successfully leading complex investigations.

Robb and Valentine join 28 other individuals serving on NCMEC's board.

NCMEC also hosts a Law Enforcement Advisory Council, which this Friday also appointed two new members to its ranks: Steven Grocki, chief of the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section under the U.S. Department of Justice, and G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. The Council serves an advisory role for NCMEC and is committed to harnessing the law enforcement expertise of its members to support the organization's child protection mission.

Since 1984, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® has served as the leading private, nonprofit organization helping to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent future victimization. As part of its work as the clearinghouse and resource center on issues relating to missing and exploited children, NCMEC operates a hot-line, 1-800-THE-LOST® (1-800-843-5678), and has assisted in the recovery of more than 319,000 missing children. NCMEC also operates the CyberTipline®, a mechanism for reporting suspected child sexual exploitation, which has received more than 65 million reports.

