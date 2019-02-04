The National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP) announces the award recipients of Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) of the Year and Certified Dementia Practitioner® (CDP®) of the Year.

This year NCCDP received hundreds of nominations from around the country for CNA and CDP® of the year.

Certified nursing assistants and Certified Dementia Practitioners work in all aspects of the healthcare industry: nursing homes, assisted living communities, adult day care programs, hospitals, home care agencies, hospice agencies, psychiatric facilities, rehabilitation centers, government agencies, associations and learning institutions.

Katelyn Reichow is employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Friendship Village, a Lifespace community located in Bloomington MN. Katelyn was not only nominated by her peers but also family members. Margaret Good who is the wife of a resident residing at Friendship Village wrote in her nomination letter, "In addition to her intelligence, caring, compassionate nature and sunny demeanor, Katelyn demonstrated an even temperament and competent steadiness that is so vital when caring for often agitated and confused patients."

Reichow received the CNA of the Year award at Friendship Village. NCCDP's Chief Operating Officer, Lynn Biot Gordon, and President, Rhonda Brand, presented the award before the Friendship Village executive team, staff and family.

Regina Estrada is employed as an LPN at Silver Springs Care Center part of ICare. Regina received the CDP of the year award at an elaborate celebration that included esteemed politicians, members of associations, press, staff and the executive's team of ICare. Regina was nominated by her peers for CDP of the Year. One of the nominations was written by Jenny Song, Dementia Unit Manager, she wrote in her nomination letter, "Regina demonstrates strong leadership qualities. She skillfully asserts herself as a team leader and is well respected by her peers. She instills a sense of calm even when there are situations that require immediate attention and urgency."

On behalf of the NCCDP, we applaud Katelyn Reichow and Regina Estrada's achievements for surpassing minimum state and federal requirements for dementia care.

Congratulations on your stellar achievement as the NCCDP CNA and CDP® of the Year!

