The National Council of Teachers of English Announces Winners of Prestigious Literary Awards

Janet S. Wong is the winner of the 2021 NCTE Award for Excellence in Poetry for Children.

NCTE established the Award for Excellence in Poetry for Children in 1977 to honor a living American poet for their aggregate work for children ages 3–13.

NCTE has also published its 2021 list of Notable Poetry Books and Verse Novels.

I Am Every Good Thing (Nancy Paulsen Books), written by Derrick Barnes and illustrated by Gordon C. James, is the winner of the 2021 NCTE Charlotte Huck Award for Outstanding Fiction for Children. The award was established in 2014 to promote and recognize fiction that has the potential to transform children's lives by inviting compassion, imagination, and wonder.

Above the Rim: How Elgin Baylor Changed Basketball (Harry N. Abrams), written by Jen Bryant and illustrated by Frank Morrison, is the winner of the 2021 NCTE Orbis Pictus Award. The award, established in 1989, is the oldest children's book award for nonfiction. It pays homage to John Amos Comenius's Orbis Pictus—The World in Pictures (1657), considered to be the first book planned for children.

