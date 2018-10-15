The National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) Announces Winners of Prestigious Book Awards at 108th Annual Convention

SWEEP: THE STORY OF A GIRL AND HER MONSTER (Amulet), by Jonathan Auxier, was named winner of the 2018 Charlotte Huck Award for Outstanding Fiction for Children. In this tale, from the ashes of Victorian London emerge a girl, her Golem, and the sparks of child labor reform. The Charlotte Huck Award was established in 2014 to promote and recognize fiction that has the potential to transform children's lives by inviting compassion, imagination, and wonder.

BETWEEN THE LINES: HOW ERNIE BARNES WENT FROM THE FOOTBALL FIELD TO THE ART GALLERY (Simon & Schuster), written by Sandra Neil Wallace and illustrated by Bryan Collier, was named winner of the 2019 Orbis Pictus Award for Nonfiction. Ernie Barnes's decision to choose a career in art over professional football offers readers a model of masculinity, a pathway for following one's passions, and a window into the Black Is Beautiful movement. The Orbis Pictus Award, established in 1989, is the oldest children's book award for nonfiction.

Poet and author Paul B. Janeczko was awarded the NCTE Award for Excellence in Poetry for Children. This award, established in 1977, honors a living American poet for their aggregate work for children ages 3–13.

Books have the power to transform lives, and NCTE's Huck, Orbis Pictus, and poetry awards celebrate works that have the highest potential to do so. These awards are a valuable resource for teachers looking to introduce students to important themes and subjects, and they provide an opportunity for both teachers and readers to discover new books and authors.

NCTE is the nation's most comprehensive literacy organization, supporting teachers across the preK–college spectrum. Through the expertise of its members, NCTE has served at the forefront of every major improvement in the teaching and learning of English and the language arts since 1911.

