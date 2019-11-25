The National Council Of Teachers Of English (NCTE) Announces Winners Of Prestigious Literary Awards At Annual Convention

Authors Kate and Jol Temple and illustrator Terri Rose Baynton were named winners of the 2020 Charlotte Huck Award for their novel Room on Our Rock (Kane Miller Books), a heartwarming story about sharing and compassion that can be read forward and backward. The Charlotte Huck Award was established in 2014 to recognize fiction that has the potential to transform children's lives by inviting compassion, imagination, and wonder. The award honors Dr. Charlotte Huck, a professor at The Ohio State University who devoted her career to promoting the role of children's books in young people's academic, social, and emotional development. Each year, the committee selects a winner, up to five honor books, and recommended titles appropriate for ages 3–12.

Author Barry Wittenstein and illustrator Jerry Pinkney were named winners of the 2020 Orbis Pictus Award for A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation (Neal Porter Books). The Orbis Pictus Award, established in 1989, is the oldest children's book award for nonfiction. It pays homage to John Amos Comenius's Orbis Pictus—The World in Pictures (1657), considered to be the first book actually planned for children. Each year, the committee selects a winner, up to five honor books, and recommended titles ideal for K–8 classroom use.

To learn more about eligibility and criteria for the Charlotte Huck Award, and to see the full list of Honor and Recommended Books, visit: http://www2.ncte.org/awards/charlotte-huck-award/

To learn more about eligibility and criteria for the Orbis Pictus Award, and to see the full list of Honor and Recommended Books, visit: http://www2.ncte.org/awards/orbis-pictus-award-nonfiction-for-children/

