The National Council Of Teachers Of English (NCTE) Announces Winners Of Prestigious Literary Awards At Annual Convention
Authors Kate and Jol Temple and illustrator Terri Rose Baynton named winners of the 2020 Charlotte Huck Award for Outstanding Fiction for Children for Room on Our Rock
Author Barry Wittenstein and illustrator Jerry Pinkney named winners of the 2020 Orbis Pictus Award for Outstanding Nonfiction for Children for A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation
Nov 25, 2019, 14:50 ET
URBANA, Ill., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 23, at the Children's Book Awards Luncheon held during the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) Annual Convention in Baltimore, MD, NCTE announced the winners of the 2020 Charlotte Huck Award for Outstanding Fiction for Children and the 2020 Orbis Pictus Award for Outstanding Nonfiction for Children.
Authors Kate and Jol Temple and illustrator Terri Rose Baynton were named winners of the 2020 Charlotte Huck Award for their novel Room on Our Rock (Kane Miller Books), a heartwarming story about sharing and compassion that can be read forward and backward. The Charlotte Huck Award was established in 2014 to recognize fiction that has the potential to transform children's lives by inviting compassion, imagination, and wonder. The award honors Dr. Charlotte Huck, a professor at The Ohio State University who devoted her career to promoting the role of children's books in young people's academic, social, and emotional development. Each year, the committee selects a winner, up to five honor books, and recommended titles appropriate for ages 3–12.
Author Barry Wittenstein and illustrator Jerry Pinkney were named winners of the 2020 Orbis Pictus Award for A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation (Neal Porter Books). The Orbis Pictus Award, established in 1989, is the oldest children's book award for nonfiction. It pays homage to John Amos Comenius's Orbis Pictus—The World in Pictures (1657), considered to be the first book actually planned for children. Each year, the committee selects a winner, up to five honor books, and recommended titles ideal for K–8 classroom use.
To learn more about eligibility and criteria for the Charlotte Huck Award, and to see the full list of Honor and Recommended Books, visit: http://www2.ncte.org/awards/charlotte-huck-award/
To learn more about eligibility and criteria for the Orbis Pictus Award, and to see the full list of Honor and Recommended Books, visit: http://www2.ncte.org/awards/orbis-pictus-award-nonfiction-for-children/
NCTE is the nation's most comprehensive literacy organization, supporting teachers across the preK–college spectrum. Through the expertise of its members, NCTE has served at the forefront of every major improvement in the teaching and learning of English and the language arts since 1911.
