The National Defense University Foundation Receives Historic $1 Million Donation

The NDU Foundation is the entity for the private sector to invest in National Defense University's (NDU) mission of joint strategic education and leadership development. The NDU Foundation exists to support excellence at NDU including building relationships between the private sector and NDU.

The National Defense University (NDU) develops joint military and interagency national security leaders through rigorous academics, research, and engagement. NDU's five accredited post-graduate colleges have prepared over 20,000 civilian and military professionals from the U.S. and over 75 allied countries to serve as tomorrow's national security leaders and policy makers at the highest levels of command in military, government, and private industry.

Chicago-based businessman and philanthropist Michael Tang, Chief Executive Officer of National Material L.P (NMLP) Chairman of Tang Industries (TII), has served on the NDU Foundation Board since 2017. Tang's gift benefits the National Defense University and NDU Foundation in four priority areas:

Faculty Excellence, including support of research, to improve the productivity, and the teaching excellence of NDU faculty;

Student Success, including support for student papers, research, and publications to improve student learning and outcomes;

International Relationships, including support for the International Student Management Office and the College of International Student Affairs to improve international relationships with national security leaders from our allies, partners, and friends engaged with NDU, and engaging current students and alumni;

Improving the University including acquiring technology to improve faculty and student success and the infrastructure of the university to support national security education and outreach.

"Mr. Tang's investment in the NDU Foundation speaks to his understanding of the importance of leader development and to the quality of education at NDU and its focus on both national security and peacekeeping," said NDU Foundation President and CEO James Schmeling, JD.

"The NDU Foundation has a pivotal role to play in developing creative public-private partnerships which enhance the capabilities of the National Defense University to prepare future national security leaders for tomorrow's global security challenges. I am so pleased with Mr. Tang's generosity as it will underpin the Foundation's efforts in this regard," said NDU Foundation Chairman, RADM Michael Manazir, USN (Ret), who is currently Vice President, Boeing Defense Global Sales and Marketing.

The NDU Foundation partners with business, industry, and other organizations to ensure NDU remains the international community's premier institution for national security, public diplomacy, and global security education.

"The creation of the Michael Tang Fund for Excellence and Innovation provides the foundation with future opportunities for investments in global security and peacekeeping. Our goal is to ensure that the NDU has the necessary resources to remain the international center of excellence for joint, combined, interagency and international education promoting collaborative problem solving across branches of governments with partner nations and educational institutions," said Tang.

About the National Defense University Foundation

The NDU Foundation is focused exclusively on supporting the education and leadership development of national defense, security and peacekeeping professionals studying at the National Defense University (NDU), located at Ft. Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C. The Foundation provides NDU with vital resources to protect our democracy and ensure peace by educating and developing agile leaders prepared to think critically and operate strategically in an increasingly dynamic, complex, and unpredictable international security environment. Learn more at NDUFoundation.org.

About the National Defense University

Under the direction of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, NDU is the nation's preeminent higher education institution for advanced national security strategy and leadership development. NDU's five accredited post-graduate colleges have prepared over 20,000 civilian and military professionals from the U.S. and over 75 allied countries to serve as tomorrow's decision and policy makers at the highest levels of command in military, government, and private industry. To learn more, please visit NDU.edu.

