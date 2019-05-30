The National Federation Of Independent Contractors Association (NFICA) Announces New Benefits; Rolls Out Redesigned Website

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Federation of Independent Contractors Association (NFICA), a national association dedicated to supporting the business and personal needs of entrepreneurs, is excited to announce the launch of new additional benefits and the re-design of its website, www.nfica.org .

The enhancements are based on NFICA member feedback and targeted specifically to support independent contractors. Now available to the membership is a more expansive and competitive array of benefits and services such as cutting-edge applications, including Smart Web Meetings, Text Marketing, Mobile VoIP Connect, LeadKlozer, plus discounts on a wide array of products and services that are critical to running a home-based business. In addition to the non-insurance benefits, NFICA is an industry leader in offering "turn-key" easy access affordable group rates for healthcare services and life insurance.

"Offering NFICA customizable benefits creates a recruiting and retention competitive advantage for direct selling companies in today's gig economy," said Tom Kelly, Executive Director of NFICA.

