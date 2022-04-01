The National Food Safety Law Firm of Ron Simon & Associates has been Retained by Several Families in the Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Enchiladas Served at Saint Joseph's in Amarillo, Texas

The families of the victims represent a wide range of ages from all walks of life. Each of the victims purchased tickets for the food that had been prepared by numerous volunteers as part of the fundraiser. Unfortunately, the food is believed to have been contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

Food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents these families, stated: "the Diocese has already been in contact with its insurance company. We recommend that those who became ill seek legal representation to advocate on their behalf with the insurance company, and to make sure they get everything to which they are entitled."

Over the last 20 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States.

Mr. Simon and his firm have collected over $700,000,000 for their clients.

