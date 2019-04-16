The National Hispanic Corporate Council Invites Fortune 1000 Corporations to its 2019 Annual Meeting in Columbus, OH

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC), the premiere resource for corporate America on maximizing the Hispanic market opportunity, announces its 2019 NHCC Annual Meeting in Columbus, OH on Thursday, May 16 at The Westin Great Southern.

The National Hispanic Corporate Council is a "collaborative community for Fortune 1000 members that provides access to Hispanic talent and consumer resources to optimize corporate performance." Our organization is comprised of Hispanic and non-Hispanic executives and associates that are responsible for Hispanic and/or multicultural strategies.

The 2019 NHCC Annual Summit is important gathering of our organization's Fortune 1000 corporate members aims to highlight the latest corporate best practices in HR/talent, supplier diversity, marketing, community relations, and executive leadership. Subject-matter experts (SMEs) and participants share insights centered on why and how companies that strongly champion diversity and inclusion initiatives, help to better position their respective companies to compete in the U.S. Hispanic talent and consumer market.

Themed, "Technology Influencers: A Look at Virtual & Digital Trends in Corporate America," the program will offer two tracks featuring workplace and marketplace sessions. Learn more via bit.ly/NHCCColumbus19

Given the growing accessibility to both technology and digital platforms, Hispanic talent and consumers are at the forefront in embracing new technologies to better maximize their corporate performance. As a young and increasing educated demographic group, U.S. Hispanics are not just digital savvy, but is the one demographic group that leverages the power of social media platforms in all aspects of their daily life. For example, Hispanic millennial and Gen Z now account for over half of the entire U.S. Hispanic population and now have one of the highest engagement rates on social media with over 36% active users within this age group. This presents new opportunities for Fortune 1000 companies to consider in both consumers marketing and hiring of Latino talent.

The U.S. Census Bureau indicates the U.S. Hispanic population is rapidly growing. According to the Pew Hispanic Center, Ohio has a Hispanic population of 395,000 with the median age of Hispanics 25. 100,000 Hispanic students are enrolled in K-12. A company that embraces diversity and inclusion initiatives results in grow their talent, consumers, suppliers, and enhances community relations.

Our sponsors; Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®, Marriott, Shell, Coca-Cola Company, and Williams Companies are examples of how Fortune 1000 companies leverage NHCC for insights on the latest corporate best practices to effectively compete in the growing Hispanic market.

Membership: Ahold Delhaize, America Red Cross, BASF Corporation, BB&T, Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, Cox Enterprises, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®, Darden, Froedtert Health & Medical College of WI, GlaxoSmithKline, Hallmark Cards, Herman Miller, Marriott International, Northwestern Mutual, Cision/PR Newswire, Quanta Services, Shell, State Farm®, The Boeing Company, The Coca-Cola Company, The TJX Companies, Wells Fargo, Williams Companies, and other Fortune 1000 corporations.

