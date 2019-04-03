The National Hispanic Corporate Council Invites Fortune 1000 Corporations to its 2019 Annual Meeting in Columbus, Ohio

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC), the premiere resource for corporate America on maximizing the Hispanic market opportunity, announces its 2019 NHCC Annual Meeting to be held in Columbus, OH on Thursday, May 16 at The Westin Great Southern.

The National Hispanic Corporate Council is a "collaborative community for Fortune 1000 members that provides access to Hispanic talent and consumer resources to optimize corporate performance." Our organization is comprised of Hispanic and non-Hispanic executives and associates that are responsible for Hispanic and/or multicultural strategies.

The 2019 NHCC Annual Summit is important gathering of our organization's Fortune 1000 corporate members aims to highlight the latest corporate best practices in HR/talent, supplier diversity, marketing, community relations, and executive leadership within the Hispanic, diversity and inclusion space. Subject-matter experts (SMEs) and participants share insights centered on why and how companies that strongly champion diversity and inclusion initiatives, help to better position their respective companies to compete in the U.S. Hispanic talent and consumer market.

Themed, "Technology Influencers: A Look at Virtual & Digital Trends in Corporate America," the program will offer two tracks featuring workplace and marketplace sessions:

Confirmed Agenda:

"Bridging Globalization, Technology, Diversity and Emotional Intelligence"

"Creating an Inclusive Environment for Remote Employees"

"Case Study: E-Commerce with Peapod Digital Labs

"Emerging Technology and Its Impacts to Diversity Business Practices"

"Employer Brand Videos: Attracting the Best Talent Globally"

"Digital Workforce Development Strategies"

"Leveraging Social Media Platforms & Measuring ROI for Consumers & CSR Campaigns"

"Data-Driven Insights: Discover and Engage with Authentic Voice of Consumers"

"Case Study: Personalization E-Commerce with Peapod Digital Labs"

Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®, Marriott, Shell, and The Coca-Cola Company have graciously sponsored this program. They are examples of how Fortune 1000 companies leverage NHCC for insights on the latest corporate best practices to effectively compete in the growing Hispanic market. As a membership-based organization, NHCC provides its corporate members with resources to effectively maximize the U.S. Hispanic $2 trillion market opportunity.

Corporate Membership: Ahold Delhaize, America Red Cross, BASF Corporation, BB&T, Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, Cox Enterprises, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®, Darden, Froedtert Health & Medical College of WI, GlaxoSmithKline, Hallmark Cards, Herman Miller, Marriott International, Northwestern Mutual, Cision/PR Newswire, Quanta Services, Shell, State Farm®, The Boeing Company, The Coca-Cola Company, The TJX Companies, Wells Fargo, Williams Companies, and other Fortune 1000 corporations.

About NHCC:

Founded in 1985, NHCC is a unique membership organization comprised of Fortune 1000 corporations providing leading-edge corporate best practices, research and network opportunities for the benefit of its corporate members. NHCC is the premier resource on effectively maximizing the Hispanic market opportunity through marketing, community relations, human resources, and procurement, and executive leadership. To learn more about NHCC visit us at www.nhcchq.org. Follow us on Twitter @NHCCorg.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Octavio Hinojosa, 202-5287229 | ohinojosamier@nhcchq.org

SOURCE National Hispanic Corporate Council

Related Links

http://www.nhcchq.org

