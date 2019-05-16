The National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) Announces Dr. Robert Gagel as the 2019 Recipient of its Lawrence G. Raisz Memorial Lecture Award

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) announces Robert Gagel, MD, Professor of Medicine at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Adjunct Professor in the Department of Cell Biology at Baylor College of Medicine and NOF Trustee, as the recipient of its 2019 Lawrence G. Raisz, MD Memorial Lecture Award. Dr. Gagel will present "Bone Health and Osteoporosis in Long-Term Cancer Survivors" at the Interdisciplinary Symposium on Osteoporosis (ISO19), the nation's leading clinical conference on bone health, taking place in La Jolla, California this week from May 15-18.

With two million fractures caused by osteoporosis each year and 75,000 people a year dying because of osteoporotic-related fractures, ISO19 aims to address the current crisis in osteoporosis by providing the most up-to-date, clinically relevant and evidence-based information on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis. World-renowned experts in the bone health field will present plenaries and small group sessions on a wide range of topics to provide attendees with many clinical insights and multiple perspectives all intended to improve care for osteoporosis patients and those at risk for fractures.

"We are thrilled to announce Dr. Gagel as the recipient of NOF's highest scientific award, the Lawrence G. Raisz, MD Memorial Lecture Award," said Elizabeth Thompson, CEO, NOF. "As a leading researcher on bone biology and the impact osteoporosis and bone health has on cancer patients, Dr. Gagel has made significant contributions to the osteoporosis and bone metabolism field of study throughout his career."

Dr. Gagel is a renowned medical expert in Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2 (MEN2) and medullary thyroid carcinoma, as well as bone biology and calcitonin. Dr. Gagel and colleagues developed and validated strategies for early detection of medullary thyroid carcinoma and pheochromocytoma through a 15-year series of articles published in the New England Journal of Medicine. While subsequently pursuing a laboratory fellowship at Harvard Medical School and The Harvard School of Public Health, Dr. Gagel was introduced to bone biology and the physiology of calcitonin, where he has made significant contributions, including studies of the transcriptional regulation of the calcitonin gene, recognition of one of the elements that regulates alternative RNA processing of the calcitonin gene, and most recently the creation of a mouse in which the calcitonin gene has been deleted.

Dr. Gagel has served in several appointments at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, including Professor and Chief of Endocrine Neoplasia and Hormonal Disorders and Chairman of the Department of Medical Specialties. In 2001, he was named Head of the Division of Internal Medicine and served in that role until stepping down in December 2014. In January 2015, he transitioned to the Department of Endocrine Neoplasia and Hormonal Disorders where he has continued his research and patient care. Dr. Gagel also developed and helped establish the Bone Program of Texas, a collaborative program of the Baylor College of Medicine, the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and University of Texas Health Science Center – Houston, where he currently serves as Director.

In addition to Dr. Gagel's lecture, ISO19 also offers an introductory and advanced Fracture Liaison Service training and continuing education curriculum, a BoneFit™ exercise training workshop on the most appropriate, safe and effective methods to prescribe and progress exercise for people with osteoporosis; and will feature keynote speaker, John Leland, best-selling author and reporter for the New York Times, presenting "Happiness is a Choice You Make."

