The National Police Association Announces August 2019 IFOC Scholarship Award Winner

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association is honored to announce that Thomas Allen was selected as the August 2019 recipient of a scholarship for the International Fellowship of Chaplains (IFOC) training certification. Mr. Allen received his chaplaincy certification after completing the IFOC training in Lebanon, OH October 7, 2019.

Thomas Allen National Police Association

From 1993 to 2010 Mr. Allen was employed with the City of Middletown, OH as a full-time firefighter/paramedic. On May 7, 2010 he was involved in a career ending call involving nitrogen. He sustained serious injuries that required numerous surgeries and eventually early retirement. He has since gone on to earn a Bachelors of Theology.

Thomas Allen stated: "The International Fellowship of Chaplains training course is such an awesome training and opportunity to be God's light in the market place. The course is current and very relevant in today's hurting and broken society. IFOC chaplains are professional, passionate and dedicated disciples of God love within our communities. If you are the type of person that sees a need and wants to meet the need this organization may be for you. I encourage you to take the first step like I did. You won't regret your decision."

The IFOC is a nonprofit organization, providing training, credentialing, ordination, networking, and deployment in the varied areas of chaplaincy. The IFOC interfaces with both the secular and ministry worlds for the purpose of promoting tolerance and understanding, as well as, provide professional, trained and dedicated chaplains in the various fields of need. IFOC's purpose is to "Train (and equip) the saints (the body of Christ) for the work of the ministry" The work of the chaplain differs greatly from the work of the pastorate. The pastor cares for the spiritual needs of the congregation; whereas, the chaplain cares for the needs of the secular world as well. More information about the IFOC and the National Police Association's scholarship program can be found at their website here https://www.ifoc.org/

NationalPolice.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

