The National Police Association Offers Reward for Information About the Person Who Followed a Chicago Police Officer from a Police Station and Fired Shots at Him
Dec 06, 2019, 08:34 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association is announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible for opening fire on an off-duty Chicago police officer just before 10pm on December 3rd at the intersection of 81st and Washtenaw on Chicago's South side.
A three-year veteran officer left the Sixth District police station at 78th and Halsted and noticed he was being followed. A little more than a half mile away, CBS Chicago Channel 2 reported, someone tried to kill him.
At least twelve rapid fire gun shots were heard. It happened after a gunman jumped out of a gray Dodge and began firing at the officer's vehicle.
Police said the shooter got back in the Dodge Caravan and sped away. The off-duty officer, unhurt, drove his bullet riddled vehicle a half a mile south to 85th and Washtenaw where it may have broken down due to a flat tire.
Police are searching for the shooter as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Chicago Crime Tip Line 1-888-393-6646.
The NPA's reward program terms and conditions can be reviewed here https://nationalpolice.org/rewards/.
NationalPolice.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.
Media Contact:
Ed Hutchison
230506@email4pr.com
302-469-1765
SOURCE National Police Association
Share this article