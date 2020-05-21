The National Private Lenders Association (NPLA) Partners With Mercy Housing on National Fundraising Initiative

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Private Lenders Association (NPLA) and Mercy Housing have joined as community partners in a national fundraising campaign. The fundraiser will launch on Thursday, May 21, and continue till July 6.

The NPLA membership consists of private lenders and service providers facilitating commercial real estate investment throughout the United States. The NPLA is proud to join with Mercy Housing, whose mission is to create stable, vibrant, and healthy communities by developing, financing, and operating affordable housing.

The fundraising initiative will make a difference to Mercy Housing residents who are experiencing the real and immediate impact of COVID-19. Funds raised will also go toward operating pop-up food pantries and purchasing PPE to ensure residents can transition back into society safely.

Jane Graf, the President & CEO of Mercy Housing, expressed her appreciation by stating, "Thank you, Mr. Rosen and the NPLA for the partnership and support of Mercy Housing. It is through the generosity of individuals and organizations that Mercy Housing is able to provide stable housing as well as essential services to our residents."

Alongside Mercy Housing, the NPLA will pursue the goal of creating healthy, sustainable communities where every person has a place to call home. This fundraising campaign will help our organizations reach that goal.

"We are inspired by the services Mercy Housing provides communities, and we are grateful for the opportunity to join forces. Our members, as leaders in the industry, understand the urgency of this moment, and we encourage additional organizations and associations to join us in this effort." -Leonard Rosen, Executive Director of the NPLA.

About the NPLA: The NPLA is a trade organization that represents and protects the interests of Private Lenders in America as it pertains to legislation and public policy. The NPLA represents more than 50 lenders, capital providers, and real-estate service providers across the U.S.

Join the Fundraising Initiative: https://info.mercyhousing.org/npla

Contact

Leonard Rosen, Executive Director

National Private Lenders Association

202-922-9070

[email protected]

https://nplaonline.com/

Media Inquiries

Amy Kame, Managing Director

[email protected]

