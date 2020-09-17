The National Road Safety Foundation And LA Auto Show® Invite California Teens To Help Warn Drivers About Dangers Of Speeding

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teens from throughout California are invited to help educate the driving public about a common yet very dangerous behavior behind the wheel – speeding. It's a factor in 26 percent of all fatal traffic crashes, killing more than 9,000 people every year.

The Drive Safe California PSA Challenge, sponsored by The National Road Safety Foundation and promoted by the LA Auto Show®, is open and accepting ideas for a public service announcement about the dangers of speeding. The winner will receive a $2,000 cash prize and the opportunity to work with an Emmy Award-winning producer to turn the winning idea into a finished 30-second TV public service announcement. The runner-up will receive a $1,000 award. The winning spot will debut at the LA Auto Show before being broadcast on more than 160 TV stations nationwide. The teachers or school advisors of the winner and runner-up will each receive a $100 honorarium.

"The general attitude about speeding is that 'everyone does it.' The biggest perceived risk of speeding is getting stopped for a ticket, paying a fine and getting points on your license," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes safe driving behavior. "Too many drivers forget that speeding can result in far more than a ticket. It can cause a crash that takes lives and devastates families. That's the message we want California teens to help us communicate -- speeding can be so much more than a ticket."

"Today's cars are safer than ever, with technological advances that help avoid crashes," said Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show. "But we need to remain vigilant in spreading the message, especially with young drivers, about the importance of responsible driving. We are proud to continue our support of the National Road Safety Foundation and look forward to having them at our show this May."

Teens ages 13-19 attending school in California are invited to enter the contest by sending in a script or treatment for a television ad that warns their peers and others about speeding. Entries must be received by Oct. 26, 2020. The winner will be announced at the LA Auto Show where his or her video will be shown. All contest entrants will receive a complimentary ticket to attend the Los Angeles Auto Show, courtesy of show management.

Information about the Drive Safe California contest is at www.nrsf.org/teenlane/content/drivesafeca. The site also has winning PSAs from previous years.

The LA Auto Show, a premier global auto show with a rich tradition of over 110 years, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center May 21-31, 2021. For show info visit www.laautoshow.com.

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for nearly 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness.

NRSF programs cover distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. The Foundation works with key youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org or www.teenlane.org.

The LA Auto Show, a premier global auto show with a rich tradition of over 110 years, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center May 21-31, 2021.

