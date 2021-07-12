The National Superintendents Roundtable and Schlechty Center will merge this fall

Two experienced nonprofits are merging under one roof to better serve school superintendents across the nation. Tweet this

The National Superintendents Roundtable and the Schlechty Center's Superintendents Leadership Network will maintain their own names, membership, and programming, with opportunities for superintendents to join in some activities together.

"The Roundtable is delighted to become part of the Schlechty Center. Dr. Phillip Schlechty was one of the giants of American public education over the past 50 years. We are honored to be associated with his name," said Harvey, the group's executive director.

"The Schlechty Center is humbled to be chosen to carry forward the tradition of the Roundtable. One of our cornerstone beliefs is the critical role of superintendents as moral and intellectual leaders. We expect our cumulative 150 voices to have high leverage addressing critical issues in public education today," said Dr. Steve McCammon, president and CEO, Schlechty Center.

McCammon will become the Roundtable's new executive director on January 1, 2022, while continuing as the Schlechty Center's president and CEO.

About the organizations

Based in Seattle, Wash., the National Superintendents Roundtable (superintendentsforum.org) is a community of 90 school superintendents committed to just and humane schools. The Roundtable hosts conferences, organizes study missions abroad, and conducts research—all adding to the conversation about U.S. school performance.

Based in Louisville, Ky., the Schlechty Center (schlechtycenter.org) partners with education leaders to promote profound learning for students. The Center consults with school districts on strategic planning, school improvement, systems design, and better student classroom experiences. Its Superintendents Leadership Network organizes field trips to examine best practices from both profit and non-profit organizations.

