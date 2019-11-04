The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Grants Membership to Attorney Ross Stomel

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Ross Stomel has recently become a member of The National Trial Lawyers Top 100, as well as the organization's executive committee. Since the beginning of his career, Stomel has practiced toxic tort law with a focus on mesothelioma. He represents plaintiffs throughout the country in product liability, premises liability, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death cases. Currently a firm partner and the head of the asbestos department at Shrader & Associates L.L.P., Stomel gives talks around the nation about asbestos and toxic tort litigation.

The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 combines and develops the skills, resources, and influence of its distinguished attorneys to promote legal excellence throughout the United States. When selecting new members, the organization evaluates eligibility through peer nominations, third-party research, and public profile. The National Trial Lawyers accepts a limited number of only the most qualified attorneys from each state or region. Leadership skills, stature, and general influence in the field all play a role in the selection of new members.

Shrader & Associates L.L.P. is comprised of national trial lawyers handling mesothelioma claims throughout the United States.

