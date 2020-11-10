MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VBEOY is a prestigious honor bestowed annually to outstanding U.S. military veteran business owners. The VBEOY awardees demonstrate the finest attributes crucial in leading a flourishing business: sustained business growth and success and a strong drive to cultivate veteran entrepreneurship.

The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) has honored TechTrueUp as the 2020 Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year® (VBEOY)

According to NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm on 11/06/2020: "NaVOBA is honored to recognize TechTrueUp as the 2020 Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year®. We've recognized so many great vetrepreneurs over the years and including numerous category winners has made it possible for us to distinguish many more exceptional veteran business owners across the diverse scope of the veteran business community. TechTrueUp represents the very best of the veteran business community."

In accepting the award, Dennis Parker, TechTrueUp President, said that it was an honor for him to receive the VBEOY award and mentioned that TechTrueUp's success as a Full-Service Staffing & Contact Center Services company is derived from a staff of professionals that are committed to a high level of service and customer satisfaction. Parker also mentioned TechTrueUp's community outreach program where they teamed with the Urban League and First Energy to work with people from disadvantaged communities to provide extensive mentoring, education, and apprenticeships resulting in the capacity to obtain full-time employment.

The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)

NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran's Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA's mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America's Veteran's and Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition, and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and Twitter @navoba.

TechTrueUp, LLC (TechTrueUp)

TechTrueUp (TTU) is an award-winning technology consulting firm that has been in operation since 2012. TTU's focus is on providing Full-Service Staffing & Contact Center services. TTU is a Service-Disabled Veteran Enterprise (SDVOSB) headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ with satellite offices throughout the US & UK servicing a variety of industries, including Fed Gov, Pharmaceutical, CMT, Utilities, and Financial. Additionally, TTU offers a full suite of Cybersecurity assessment services and solutions in operations, applications, and compliance. For more information visit us on the web at https://www.techtrueup.com.

