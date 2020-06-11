The nation's first plant-based nutrition and culinary education center opens globally.

SAINT LOUIS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center for Plant-based Living (CPBL) temporarily closed its newly opened brick + mortar doors. They are now in the process of planning a re-opening of the physical space, however, you can now virtually attend the nation's first plant-based nutrition and culinary education center in the comfort of your own home.

During the stay-at-home orders, founder, Caryn Dugan, knew people needed easy and immune boosting recipes with attainable ingredients. They also needed to be entertained. From her home kitchen, she soon she started the bi-weekly Plant-based Quarantine Cooking Show which streamed for free on-line. Using 7 ingredients or less inside of 30 minutes, the little show was warmly accepted by many. She broadcasted 15 shows. This helped mold the new business model at the Center for Plant-based Living.

Quarantine lifted, the show now continues from CPBL as the Plant-based Quick Cooking Show where new episodes are released from their YouTube Channel every Tuesday.

Research says that no-one is immune from COVID-19, however, we are seeing that many people who are in better health, who are not suffering from underlying chronic illnesses such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, obesity, etc. and who may contract COVID, have a much easier time in getting over the virus. And, isn't a more robust immune system, one that a plant-strong diet can offer, something everyone wants?

In addition to the weekly show, CPBL is now offering full-length, registration-based cooking classes and programs, including a new 4-series immune boosting class created by the Physician's Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM). Dugan is a certified Food for Life Instructor who studied under PCRM's founder, Dr. Neal Barnard, and the Center offers these specialized classes and programs as a part of the curriculum.

