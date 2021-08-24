The Nature Conservancy Partners With Engaging Networks to Boost Fundraising and Advocacy Efforts

"The Nature Conservancy has been an incredible advocate for environmental change across the globe for more than half a century," said Graham Covington, CEO of Engaging Networks. "Engaging Networks is proud to work alongside TNC in their efforts to protect biodiversity and create a more sustainable future for our world."

The Nature Conservancy's prior digital engagement platform was not flexible enough to meet our team's needs and goals, which keep growing and changing," said Michael Cervino, Director of Membership Operations at The Nature Conservancy. "We evaluated a number of eCRM tools as part of our Digital Transformation Strategy to see what would best fit with our overall digital ecosystem. We chose Engaging Networks due to its full suite of flexible modules, its ongoing innovation and its responsive support team."

Founded in the United States through grassroots action in 1951, TNC has grown to become one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world thanks to its more than 1 million members and dedicated efforts of diverse staff and more than 400 scientists.

With annual membership revenue of $75 million, and millions of members, TNC turned to Engaging Networks for an all-in-one fundraising and advocacy platform with future-forward features such as marketing automation journeys, artificial intelligence, and the ability to create web pages in over 140 languages and process donations in any currency. The Engaging Networks platform is updated constantly with new features and upgrades every six to eight weeks. For more information on how TNC utilizes Engaging Networks, read the full case study.

About The Nature Conservancy: The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, they create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. They are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries and territories: 38 by direct conservation impact and 34 through partners, TNC uses a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

About Engaging Networks: Engaging Networks is an innovative digital engagement technology platform with the ability to fully adapt to a nonprofit's fundraising and advocacy needs. Engaging Networks proudly works with a variety of incredible organizations such as The Humane Society of the United States, The Nature Conservancy, Human Rights Campaign, PETA and Amnesty International USA. Today, they have two offices in Washington, D.C. and London, and serve more than 400 nonprofits in more than 50 countries around the world.

