The NAVC Welcomes Paige Allen, MS, RVT, as 2020-2021 Board President

"I am grateful and humbled to be a part of the leadership for this amazing organization. NAVC has been a great supporter of Veterinary Technicians and was one of the first national organizations to have a veterinary technician as its board president," said Allen. "Following in the footsteps of Lynne Johnson-Harris is a great honor. As only the second Veterinary Technician to hold the Office of President, I feel a great responsibility to my peers to continue the growth and trajectory that is important to our profession, and the clients and patients we serve on a daily basis."

In addition to her advising and recruiting positions at Purdue University, Allen works in Purdue's Veterinary Nursing teaching laboratories where her areas of interest are anesthesia and large animals.

Allen is an active member of the National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America (NAVTA). She has served as Chairperson on the Nomination and Election Committee, the New Member Committee, the Information Committee and was a NAVTA Indiana State Representative in 1994. She has also been an active leader in the Indiana Veterinary Technicians Association and previously served as president. In addition, she's an active member of the Association of Veterinary Technician Educators and the Advisor to the Purdue Student Chapter of the North American Veterinary Technician Association.

Allen received her AAS in Veterinary Technology from National College, her BSBA from Indiana Wesleyan University, and MS in Educational Technology at Purdue University. She resides in Otterbein, Indiana with her husband Darrell. Together they have three children: Ben (Tracie), Kristen (Phil) and Zach (Jill), and two grandchildren, Christopher and Jackson. They have two cats, Mac and Cheese.

The NAVC Board of Directors is a volunteer role and serves as the governing body of the NAVC. Main areas of focus include strategic and financial oversight and direction for the NAVC Chief Executive Officer. To learn more, visit NAVC.com/About.

About the NAVC

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Gainesville, Florida, the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a non-profit organization providing world-class professional development to the global veterinary healthcare community. Its largest initiative, VMX, formerly known as the NAVC Conference, hosts thousands of veterinary professionals each year. Other offerings include VetFolio, an online CE platform in conjunction with LifeLearn Animal Health; the NAVC Institute; the Veterinary Innovation Council; an Industry Services Division; NAVC Retriever, a veterinary recruitment platform and job search app; and its Media division, consisting of: Today's Veterinary Business, Today's Veterinary Nurse, Today's Veterinary Practice, Veterinary Advantage and an online news and lifestyle channel, Spark! In 2018, the NAVC launched its Certifications division including the Human-Animal Bond Certification and added the Veterinary Business Leader Certification and the Pet Nutrition Coach Certification in 2019. Visit NAVC.com for more details.

