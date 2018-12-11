LONDON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The rising focus on improvements in materials and design of nebulization masks is expected to boost the market growth. There is an increase in focus on the development of nebulization masks with new materials. One of the materials being investigated is cotton woven fabric as it can resist and recover from wrinkles and creases. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the nebulization masks market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders

The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders that require nebulization procedure with the help of nebulizer medicines is likely to boost the nebulization masks market.

Limitations and disadvantages associated with nebulization masks

Nebulization masks have a few limitations and disadvantages that may restrict the growth of the market to a certain extent. The use of a nebulization masks increases the amount of aerosol deposited on the face, in eyes, and into the nose, thereby causing irritation.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Medical Depot and OMRON the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing inclination toward home healthcare and the marketing strategies of vendors, will provide considerable growth opportunities to nebulization masks manufactures. Allied Healthcare Products, Besmed Health Business, Medical Depot, OMRON, PARI, and Koninklijke Philips are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. Several vendors have entered into agreements with group purchasing organizations (GPOs), which provide them easy access to hospitals and opportunities to increase the sales of their nebulization masks. Vendors are also increasingly focusing on conducting clinical and health economics studies to document cost savings and benefits of their nebulization masks.'



