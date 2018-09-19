LONDON, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Network packet broker market to grow at 7.73% CAGR from 2018 to 2023

The network packet broker market is expected to reach USD 849.4 million by 2023 from USD 585.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market growth include the need for simplified data center management and automation, high demand for cloud services, and surge in internet multimedia content and web applications. The rising trend of bare-metal switches and growing bandwidth requirements in data centers are the key growth opportunities for the players in the network packet broker market. However, the presence of self-reliant enhanced servers inhibits the growth of the network packet broker market.





Network packet broker market for 100 Gbps bandwidth to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

Data centers across the globe are running at 10 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) speeds and moving to 40 Gbps, using InfiniBand or Ethernet interconnects.Although 10 Gbps speed has been in adoption for years and often viewed as "enough" by a lot of SMEs and large enterprises but due to the data explosion in the recent years these enterprises are compelled to jump to higher bandwidths.



Enterprises and service providers initially embraced 100Gbps bandwidth NPBs, and it is now expanding to government organizations. The launch of QSFP28-based 100G technology has improved the density and cost of 100G solutions and has driven a surge in 100G adoption in production networks over the past two years, which in turn is accelerating demand for 100Gbps network packet brokers owing to its highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Enterprises to account for largest share of market in 2018

Enterprises mostly rely on network traffic analyzer solutions to optimize their network infrastructure on a daily basis.Enterprises spend huge amounts of money on network resources to keep their network up and running all the time.



This takes up a major portion of their time, leaving them with no time to form new strategies for the efficient use of network resource.Network packet broker provide an effective way to manage and analyze the entire network, centralize, virtualize, and provide real-time applications and bandwidth management of the network to deliver critical business applications at a higher speed.



It is owing to these factors that the enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest share of market in 2018.



Network packet broker in APAC to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

Increasing government initiatives and investments from technologically developing countries in APAC, such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia, are driving the growth for increasing deployments of data centers in the region, which in turn are expected to drive the market for network packet brokers.Also, the increasing number of small and medium-scale enterprises and the adoption of digital technologies in them will drive the demand for NPBs.



Moreover, the increasing penetration of the Internet and rising population of internet users in the region creates a massive amount of data that drive the demand for cloud-based services.All these parameters generate the need for high-performing switching solutions across the network infrastructure in data centers.



These factors in turn are expected to drive the market for network packet brokers in this region during the forecast period.



Breakdown of profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 45%, and Tier 3 = 25%

• By Designation: C-Level = 35%, D-Level = 45%, and Others = 20%

• By Region: North America = 40%, Europe = 30%, APAC = 20%, and RoW = 10%



Major players profiled in this report include:

• Gigamon (US)

• NetScout Systems, Inc. (US)

• Ixia (US)

• VIAVI Solutions, Inc. (US)

• APCON, Inc. (US)

• Garland Technology (US)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

• Broadcom Inc. (US)

• Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)

• Big Switch Networks, Inc. (US)

• Zenoss Inc. (US)

• Network Critical (UK)

• Corvil (Ireland)

• CALIENT Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Netgear Inc.(US)

• Motadata (US)



Research Coverage

The report segments the network packet broker market on the basis of Bandwidth—1 and 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps; End–user—enterprise (large enterprises, small and medium–sized enterprises), service providers, and government organizations. The study also covers geographic forecast of the market size for various segments with regard to 4 main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report would help the leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

• This report segments the network packet broker market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size and those of the subsegments across different end users and regions

• The report gives the detailed analysis of the network packet broker market with the help of competitive landscape, including the key companies in the market and their relations in the ecosystem.

• The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them the information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the network packet broker market.



