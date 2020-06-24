BERLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neutrino Energy Group is using this fact to develop the world's first neutrinovoltaic devices, and according to a recent article in Symmetry Magazine, using neutrinos to generate electricity could utterly disrupt the Standard Model and usher in a new era in theoretical physics.

The Standard Model's Interpretation of Neutrinos

Similar to trilayer graphene superconducting material, neutrino energy technology developed by the Neutrino Energy Group uses thin layers of graphene to create a resonance from passing neutrinos that enables the conversion some of the neutrinos kinetic energy into electricity.

Developed in the 1970s, the Standard Model of particle physics sought to reconcile the momentous discoveries that had utterly changed our conception of physics over the previous century. Since the Standard Model posited that neutrinos move at the speed of light and the common understanding was that particles with mass could not move at this speed, neutrinos were assumed to not have mass.

Starting in the late 1980s, however, experiments into neutrinos started yielding troubling results. While it still appears that neutrinos move at the speed of light, they most certainly do have mass, and any skepticism regarding this fact was quelled in 2015 when Canadian and Japanese scientists separately yet simultaneously discovered concrete evidence of the mass that neutrinos carry.

Where Do Neutrinos Get Their Mass?

Neutrinos are in a class of fundamental particles called fermions. Other examples of fermions include quarks and leptons, and these particles gain their mass from the Higgs boson. Neutrinos, however, do not appear to behave like other fermions, which has led to endless speculation regarding the true origin of neutrino mass.

Based on the direction of their spin in relation to their momentum, physicists categorize particles as either right-handed or left-handed. Most fundamental particles can be either right-handed or left-handed, and only right-handed particles interact with the Higgs boson. All neutrinos, however, are left-handed, which deepens the mystery of where neutrinos get their mass.

Some physicists try to save the Standard Model by postulating that the neutrino and antineutrino are actually opposing components of the same fundamental particle, but other neutrino researchers have come to accept the inevitable. Neutrino mass seems to indicate that the Standard Model itself is not an accurate depiction of the physical world, and researchers at the cutting edge of neutrino science are hard at work developing a new model of physics that's more true to life.

The Neutrino Energy Group Has the Answers

While theoretical physicists around the world continue to debate the mysteries of neutrino mass, Holger Thorsten Schubart and the Neutrino Energy Group have already acted on this momentous discovery. Support these scientists to unlock the practical breakthroughs that neutrinovoltaic technology will soon deliver.

