The Nevada Poll™ shows Sen. Bernie Sanders Has Clear Lead As State Prepares For Early Voting In Presidential Caucuses

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Nevada Poll™ from the Las Vegas Review-Journal shows Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., leading the field of Democratic presidential candidates in Nevada one day before early voting begins in the state's first-in-the-West caucuses. The poll, produced in partnership with AARP Nevada and conducted by WPA Intelligence, showed Sanders with a clear lead over former Vice President Joe Biden, 25% to 18%, among registered Nevada Democratic voters who are likely to participate in the state's caucuses. The Nevada Poll™ has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was in third place with 13% and Tom Steyer was in fourth place with support from 11%.

59% of likely Nevada caucus participants said they plan to vote early, Saturday through Tuesday, while 31 percent said they would participate on caucus day, according to the poll.

Additionally, the Review-Journal/AARP Nevada poll found that 76% of Nevada Democrats have confidence that their votes will be counted accurately in the state's caucuses, which will be held Feb. 22. Nevada's caucuses come in the wake of problems with Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses, where results were delayed by problems with an app. Nevada Democrats had planned to use similar apps in their caucuses, but those plans were abandoned after the problems in Iowa. Just 21% of Nevada Democrats said they do not have confidence that their votes will be counted accurately.

Despite that confidence in the caucus process, registered Democrats support a change in the way Nevadans nominate major-party presidential candidates. 67% of registered Nevada voters support changing from a caucus to a secret-ballot presidential primary, while 23% do not support the change, according to the poll.

