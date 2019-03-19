The new book by J. Alfredo Guizar, "The Character of Success", is a brilliant work that provides a series of teachings on how to achieve success throughout life.

The contents of this book were inspired by the great personalities of the world who animated and molded themselves; They visualized their goal, dreamed of it until they realized it and never gave up.

Guizar shares, "The individual who is looking for success can find the beginning of it in this work, as well as you can also find some examples in order to clarify the goal and know what path it will take to get there.

You can find the key to achieve whatever you are looking for and want to achieve in this life. 'Impose your will on emotions.'

Published by Page Publishing, based in New York City, the work of J. Alfredo Guizar, "The Character of Success", is a compendium of practical and wonderful lessons on how to achieve success in life.

For readers who wish to experience this book can purchase "The Character of Success", in any book store, or in the online stores of Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

