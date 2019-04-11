The New Book By Jesús M. Guzmán Chinea, "Economic Evaluation Of Investments", Is A Work About The Project Evaluation Procedure

Jesús M. Guzmán Chinea writes, "The evaluation of projects is a process that seeks to determine, in the most significant and objective way possible, the relevance, effectiveness, efficiency and impact of activities in light of specific objectives. Investment projects are an adequate instrument that contributes to the correct allocation of scarce resources of the State, especially of local governments. In this sense, the formulation and evaluation of projects provides an important theoretical and methodological tool that allows optimizing the use of resources, responding to a set of questions related to economic, financial and social viability. With the establishment of a methodological procedure for the ex-post evaluation of investments, a monitoring and control of the investment evaluation of a project is achieved until its total execution."

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, the work of Jesús M. Guzmán Chinea "Economic Evaluation of Investments" gives readers a clear and methodical vision of how to evaluate project management in a practical and efficient way, in order to protect the economic investments made.

Readers who wish to possess this knowledge in order to put it into practice to protect their investments, can purchase "Economic Evaluation of Investments" in any book store, or in online stores and Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

