The New Book By Natalio D. Muñoz, "Chronicles Of An Undocumented Immigrant", Is A Work That Shows The Path Of The Immigrant To Reach The American Dream

It is a chronicle of 25 years, in which the author collects testimonies and personal experiences of undocumented immigrants who have come to the United States, in search of a better quality of life and the difficulties they must overcome to adapt to a new system. It describes the growing anti-immigrant wave that was generated after the fall of the twin towers in New York. The deportations, product of the raids, are more and more frequent and the undocumented families must coexist daily with this terrible reality.

It deals with the imperative need for an immigration adjustment law, to stop the separation of families. It reveals to us the struggle of the activists of the different organizations that support a project of migratory adjustment that takes out of the shadows millions of undocumented people, through the legalization of the same. It describes the struggle of the American dream itself.

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, the work of Natalio D. Muñoz "Chronicles of an Undocumented Immigrant" brings us a compendium of experiences through which the struggle of the undocumented immigrant is reflected in the United States and the vicissitudes through which those who dare to seek the American dream must pass.

