The New Book By Nelson Encarnación, "Reforma A Encarnación" Is A Work That Will Open The Doors To The Intrinsic Knowledge Of Man

Encarnación opens a world of explanations and a host of questions in a sensible and real way: "The forgiveness of sins is necessary for salvation, but it is not salvation. What is the forgiveness of sins? What is salvation? What is free will? What is human will? What is believing? What is not to believe? What is objective faith? What is subjective faith? Why do I feel guilty? Why should not I feel guilty? Why is man saved? Why is man lost? We establish that man is not lost because he sins. These are some of the questions we are looking for, and they are important for those who honestly want to know the truth."

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, the work of Nelson Encarnación "Reforma a Encarnación" gives us a clear and sensible vision of the theme of sins and free will in men.

Readers who wish to experience this intriguing experience can purchase "Reforma a Encarnación" at any book store, or at online stores and Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

