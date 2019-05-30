The New Center Unveils Plan to Renew the American Dream; Outlines Overhaul of Flawed Workforce Training Programs

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Center—an organization focused on creating the space for a political center in today's America— released a new policy paper entitled "The New American Dream: Workforce Training Programs."

The U.S. is on pace to set a record for the longest economic expansion in its history by July 2019, and the unemployment rate is the lowest it's been in nearly 50 years. By many measures the U.S. economy is thriving. And yet, far too many American workers in far too many places are being left out and left behind.

Consider:

In the period between 1990 and 2015, the U.S. has lost about 30% of its factory jobs.

factory jobs. Distressed rural communities have lost 1.4 million jobs since the Great Recession.

The percentage of men out of the labor force, which includes people who are unemployed and also those not looking for work, has jumped from 14% in 1950 to 31% in 2018. At the same time there are over 7.5 million job openings as of March 2019 that were unfilled.

Innovation - the creation of new products, industries and jobs, and the elimination of old ones - has always brought disruption. And leaders in Washington have often held up "workforce training" as the panacea to help workers and communities deal with the disruption.

But it isn't working, due to significant underinvestment and poor performance from many of the programs that are funded.

According to a report by the National Skills Coalition, since 2001 the government has cut funds for workforce training programs by 40%. And a publication by Mathematica Policy Research found that participation in public workforce services and training did not translate into an increase in earnings.

In a new paper released today by The New Center, we outline six key tenets for the next president to consider in revitalizing American job training:

Emphasize the Job, Not the Training Cut through the Licensing Thicket Fix Job Corps Promote Awareness of Workforce Training Resources Improve Reporting on Outcomes Provide Flexibility for State Funding

