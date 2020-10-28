The New Digital Series, FILGRIMAGE, Captures The Life-Changing Journey Of Young Filipino-Americans In Their Quest For Identity

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Who am I?" Many of us spend our entire lives wondering, but never truly find the answer.

For eight young students the answer came during a life-changing summer in the Philippines that was all captured on camera.

The new digital series, Filgrimage, also known as a Filipino pilgrimage, follows a group of teens' quest for identity. It is "a transformational experience that connects the next generation of Filipino-Americans to their rich and proud heritage," describes Tony Olaes, philanthropist, entrepreneur and co-founder of the Filipino School.

Follow their journey as they experience the majestic islands of Palawan, the history of Las Casas and the inspiring stories of the heroes of Corregidor. Emotions range from laughter to tears, as they come full-circle into their identity and gain a deeper understanding of where the generations of those who immigrated come from.

By connecting them to their heritage, Filgrimage awakens and inspires these young Fil-Ams into becoming Filipino at heart. They begin to feel a deeper appreciation for their parents' sacrifices; a greater gratitude for their opportunities as Filipino-Americans; a stronger desire to give back to their community; understanding the word "bayanihan"-- which means coming together for a greater purpose and ultimately, answer the questions: "Who am I" and "What does it mean to be Filipino?"

The 14-part series, Filgrimage, is now streaming on TheFilipinoSchool.com in honor of the Filipino-American History Month.

About

The Filipino School is a non-profit located in San Diego, Calif., where Filipino-Americans get a chance to know more about their Filipino culture and heritage. The Filipino School was co-founded by philanthropist and entrepreneur Tony Olaes. The goal of the Filgrimage series is two-fold: (1) to awaken the hearts of the next generation of Filipinos all over the world who would never aspire to go back to the Motherland, and (2) build Filgrimage Villages for 1,000 poor low-income families through the spirit of Bayanihan (the spirit of communal unity and cooperation).

