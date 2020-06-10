The New Era of Sports Management is HERE!

BEVERLEY HILLS, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Players Management Group (PMG) is a full-service tax and business management firm based out of Beverly Hills, California. PMG's foremost commitment is to the long-term success of their clients. PMG helps their clients to create sustainable wealth tailored to their needs, while minimizing their largest expense – taxes.

For some PMG clients, up to 50% of their earnings are spent on taxes. That's where PMG comes in - with a Tax Engagement. PMG carefully curates their clients' financial portfolios, and helps them to overcome any financial obstacles, so they can remain focused on their careers and businesses.

Players Management Group's core competencies include but are not limited to:



Contract Negotiations

Business Incubation

Concierge Services

Marketing & Endorsements

Charitable Endeavours

Estate Planning

Reggie Blackwell, CEO and managing partner of PMG, has great experience in the sports and marketing industry. He was a certified NFL and NBA agent, has represented over 50 NFL players, 2 NBA players, and negotiated over $100 million in contract value to date.

"I am extremely excited to lead a very dynamic, passionate and diverse team with over 50+ years of experience in working with professional athletes, entertainers, coaches and high net worth individuals," says Blackwell.

PMG knows that growth and dedication are important to athletes, and managing taxes can be tough. PMG will bring a fresh perspective to long-standing challenges and help clients realize and achieve a future with unlimited potential. PMG strives to maintain a reputation of excellence each and everyday.

For more information, visit www.playersmgmtgroup.com or contact Reggie Blackwell at [email protected]

