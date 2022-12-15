THE NEW FACE OF BLOCKCHAIN: WOMEN IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES WEB3 SECTOR SET TO OUTPACE THE GLOBAL MARKET

Viral Women of Web3 education campaign by American expat Sarah Omolewu's Maven Global Access in partnership with Abu Dhabi Investment Office, offering $1 million worth of free blockchain domains to all women in Abu Dhabi takes top honors in technology categories during Middle East awards season

Increase in Blockchain and Web3-centric investment and employment opportunities expected in Abu Dhabi as celebrity entrepreneurs Tyra Banks, Deepak Chopra, Metta World Peace, and Patrice Evra commit to launching their businesses in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A focused and intentional effort by American expat to the UAE, Sarah Omolewu to bring Web3 and Blockchain ventures to Abu Dhabi and empower more women to enter the heavily male dominated sector has landed her company, Maven Global Access (MGA) and its program partner Abu Dhabi Investment Office, prestigious recognition as the leading program in the Middle East for Web3 and Blockchain initiatives.

Maven Global Access and Abu Dhabi Investment office offer $1 million worth of free Web3/NFT domains to all women in Abu Dhabi Maven Global Access wins the ‘Best Technology Campaign’ award at the 2022 MEPRA Ceremony, Managing Partner Sarah Omolewu is captured receiving the award with the team

While women comprise of less than 5% of Web3 and crypto founders globally, the Blockchain domain giveaway earlier this year in partnership with Unstoppable Domains saw $1 million worth of Web3 domains on offer for all women residing in Abu Dhabi to receive the resources needed to start a Web3 business.

The MGA 'Women of Web3' campaign powered by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office with partners Weber Shandwick and TBWA/RAAD, secured consecutive wins at the inaugural Middle East Blockchain Awards held as part of Abu Dhabi Finance Week and at the Middle East Public Relations Awards last week, where they took home the top award for 'Best Technology Campaign'.

The buzz highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding tech opportunities among Middle Eastern women and underscored Abu Dhabi's intention to become a global leader in Blockchain and Web3. In a market of expats from more than 200 countries, the legacy-building initiative could potentially impact the lives of generations of women around the world.

The record-breaking campaign by Maven Global Access garnered nearly 1 billion impressions globally, was covered in 21 countries and was translated into 13 languages.

Coupled with recent commitments from celebrity entrepreneurs Deepak Chopra, Metta World Peace, and Patrice Evra to expand their Web3 business ventures, Abu Dhabi is projected to quickly become a leading global hub for Web3 founders and leaders. Sarah Omolewu is leading Maven Global Access' premier program and has leveraged her close relationships in US celebrity and investor circles to secure these and other celebrity entrepreneurs and ambassadors for the initiative. She's been recognized as the 'Top 100 most influential people in the UAE' three years in a row for her work in pioneering entertainment marketing and fostering women IN-powerment in the region.

As a women-led, women and minority-focused international expansion consultancy, Maven Global Access is on a mission to not just supercharge international expansion for those who have historically been overlooked and underserved by investors, but they are focused on getting women in the driver's seat of emerging technology business ventures that will shape our future and create intergenerational wealth.

Deepak Chopra, Founder of metaverse wellness platform ChopraVerse; Metta World Peace, ex LA Laker and founder of technology platform XvsX Sports Patrice Evra, former Manchester United captain and founder of digital content studio Turf Media, have signed agreements to set up their businesses in 2023. They join the ranks of Tyra Banks, who announced the Abu Dhabi premier of her Smize Cream ice cream brand in May 2022 under Omolewu's program.

