The New Flat Rate Partners With AirAdvice For Homes To Improve IAQ For Homeowners

The partnership will allow The New Flat Rate members to use equipment from AirAdvice for IAQ monitoring inside residential homes at a discounted price. This added measure will allow The New Flat Rate members to better diagnose potential IAQ problems and provide the customer with solutions that can solve their pain at an accurate price point using the IAQ pricing menu.

"IAQ continues to be a topic of discussion on a state and national level with the increase of COVID numbers due to the Delta variant," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "The importance of IAQ goes beyond the pandemic, however. Before the pandemic, the importance of IAQ was highly overlooked and undervalued. It plays a major role providing a safe atmosphere for those with respiratory issues and organ failure. When used correctly, enhanced IAQ can make life-changing differences for many.

"This partnership with AirAdvice will provide our clients with instruments that give in-depth details about a home's IAQ. That information will go a long way in helping contractors improve a household's IAQ and deliver customers the comfort, health and safety they deserve."

The easy-to-use AirAdvice M5200 monitor automatically collects IAQ data once it is in use. The monitor tests for dust particles, chemical pollutants, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, temperature and relative humidity. Once testing concludes, the device generates and emails a report to the contractor.

"Our goal has always been to provide residential contractors with the tools they need to improve IAQ," said Don Aultman, AirAdvice CEO. "By partnering with The New Flat Rate, we are creating an opportunity to get our monitors in the hands of more contractors. The more contractors that use our state-of-the-art monitor, the more households we are helping. IAQ has never been more important than it is today, and this partnership helps us stay committed to our goal of improving household IAQ."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, visit https://www.thenewflatrate.com.

For more information about AirAdvice for Homes, visit https://www.airadviceforhomes.com/.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

About AirAdvice for Homes

AirAdvice for Homes, Inc. is the premiere IAQ solution in the marketplace. Using the M5200 monitor, the company trains contractors to quantify indoor air quality health, comfort and safety issues in residential homes and present equipment solutions to the homeowner.

For more information about AirAdvice for Homes, visit https://www.airadviceforhomes.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE The New Flat Rate

Related Links

http://www.thenewflatrate.com

