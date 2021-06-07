The New Generation of High-Speed Epson Enterprise Printers Enhance On-Site Workflows

TORONTO and BURLINGTON, ON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuraFast Label Company, a leading printing solutions provider for the Canadian food, beverage, pharmaceutical and industrial sectors, is pleased to sell the latest generation of high-speed office printers from Epson.

Epson is committed to delivering the best-in-class printers for businesses. The new generation of Epson inkjet printers, the Epson Enterprise WF-C21000 and WF-C20750, are a testament to this commitment.

"With these new machines, we are able to offer our customers enhanced on-site workflow solutions that increase productivity and profitability while reducing costs," said Basat Khalifa, CEO of DuraFast Label Company. "As inkjet-based MFPs, the Epson WF-C21000 and Epson WF-C20750 offer low printing costs. They use high capacity ink cartridges with page yields of up to 50,000 ISO pages for low interventions. Because they are heat-free, their energy costs are dramatically lower than laser."

The Epson WorkForce WF-C21000 is a high performance, ultra-fast color MFP with breakthrough speed for powerful business productivity. Delivering up to 100 ISO ppm (black/color), this printer offers the fastest print speed in its class. It also has a fast first page out time.

The Epson WorkForce WF-C20750 MFP with innovative Heat-Free Technology and the ability to print up to 75 ISO ppm (black/color) is a powerful business tool for busy workgroups. It offers fast first page out, easy wireless connectivity, and a full suite of advanced security features you can count on.



Using Epson's advanced PrecisionCore™ technology, both of these MFP printers deliver sharp text, crisp graphics and fast output speeds for a wide range of printing needs from professional quality documents to marketing materials.



"They print, scan, copy, and fax and can be equipped with optional document finishers like staplers and book binders," Khalifa said. "We have been working with Epson for more than two decades, and they are a reliable partner that delivers innovative solutions."

The new generation of inkjet printers from Epson help businesses achieve greater productivity and efficiency in the office.



