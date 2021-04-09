The New Hit Animated Comedy TV Pilot 'Daddydelphia' Awarded Its Sixth Festival Win and 25th Official Selection

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The critically acclaimed animated comedy television pilot, Daddydelphia, was recently awarded its sixth festival win and 25th official selection—all within one month of the pilot premiere. The newest additions to this winning tally include the New York International Film Awards and Oniros Film Awards®, which awarded the new half-hour comedy the title of "Best Series Pilot." Other wins include "Best TV Series" by the Imagine Rain Independent Film Awards, "Best Animation Short" by the New Jersey Film Awards, and "Best Comedy Short" by both the New York Independent Cinema Awards and Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival.

“Daddydelphia” Awarded Numerous Festival Wins and Nominations, Including “Best Series Pilot,” “Best Comedy Short,” “Best Web/TV Series,” and “Best Animation Short”

The Daddydelphia cast and team certainly have quite a lot to be proud of. In its announcement of festival winners, the Imagine Rain Independent Film Awards described the pilot as "fantastically funny" with animation "similar to that of early Simpsons or Family Guy." Digitally accepting these awards was actor, producer, and show creator, Harold Eric (known for appearances on Search Party and Gotham), who critics have referred to as the "millennial Seth MacFarlane." Regarding these recent wins, he stated, "Daddydelphia began simply as an opportunity to foster some form of levity during peculiar times. However, as the show developed from concept to completed production, it became increasingly apparent that there was something special about this pandemic-prompted creation. Our New York-based cast and international team—which include veteran talents and newcomers alike—couldn't be happier about the wonderful public reception and recent critical acclaim we've received."

Daddydelphia, which was written, directed, and produced by Harold Eric, focuses on five twenty-somethings who become lost while on a road trip to a weekend getaway due to their navigator's alcohol-fueled gross negligence. As a result, they become relegated to life in a small, peculiar town filled with inhabitants who hold mysterious beliefs, strange traditions, and a determination to burn them at the stake. Originally intended for a January 2022 public release following completion of a full festival run, Daddydelphia instead premiered publicly during March 2021 in an effort to offer new content to a pandemic-stricken populace. On the decision, Harold Eric noted, "Although we recognize that public availability limits our festival eligibility to a certain extent, this pilot wasn't created for critical acclaim—more than anything, it was created to make people laugh. That's a tradeoff I'll make any day."

Daddydelphia is currently streaming online for a limited time. To learn more about Daddydelphia, visit daddydelphia.com. Watch the official Daddydelphia trailer here.

