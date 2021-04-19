The New Indian Express Group First Publisher in India to Expand its Comscore Access to Include New State Level Clusters

RESTON, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that long-term client The New Indian Express Group (ENPL) has taken the opportunity to subscribe to the new state level clusters for digital audience measurement in India.

ENPL has leveraged Comscore's digital audience measurement data since 2017 and this new multi-year deal marks a strengthening of that partnership. This addition to the existing Comscore solution allows ENPL to understand multi-platform audiences beyond country level, enabling them to connect with brands at a regional level. Clusters such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra & Goa particularly align with ENPL's strong presence in South India and will provide invaluable insights into their audiences.

"The New Indian Express Group is one of the leading publishers from South India, with a pan India network. This partnership will help them differentiate themselves and drive their business goals," said Kedar Gavane, SVP Sales & Partnerships, APAC, Comscore.

"State Level Cluster data helps us leverage our strong presence in South India & connect with brands who are interested in regional campaign," said Lakshmi Menon, CEO, ENPL. "This data is an important part of our plans to grow our business in the coming years."

New state level clusters for India, launched in February 2021, unlocked new opportunities for publishers, advertisers and agencies across India for a deeper understanding of their audiences based on their location in 16 state clusters across India.

For more information about Comscore's digital audience measurement suite and these new audience clusters available now, please contact us today.

