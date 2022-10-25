The New InsurTech100 Highlights the Industry's Leading Innovators According to FinTech Global

The 2022 edition of the prestigious InsurTech100 list has just been launched by specialist research firm FinTech Global. This is the fifth year for which the list has been compiled to recognise the technology leaders that are providing solutions to drive digital transformation of the insurance industry.

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every element of the insurance industry value chain is being impacted by technology developments and the pace of change is accelerating as customers shift en masse to digital channels and demand superior products and customer experience.

InsurTech (insurance technology) companies are at the forefront of the industry's transformation, helping insurance companies meet the challenges they face. The InsurTech market will continue to grow rapidly and is expected to reach a market size of around $114bn by 2030.

As the number and geographical spread of InsurTech companies increase each year, the process to produce the InsurTech100 2022 involved more extensive research than ever. FinTech Global analysed the worldwide InsurTech market to produce a longlist of over 1,800 companies, from which a panel of industry experts selected the final 100. The finalists were awarded for their innovative application of technology to address a major industry problem, or to facilitate step-change performance enhancements across the insurance value chain.

According to Richard Sachar, a director of FinTech Global, "As insurance companies are faced with seismic shifts in consumer behaviour and an intensifying competitive environment, they have no choice but to join the race to digitalise. The InsurTech100 list points the way for senior insurance executives to identify which innovations and companies are having the greatest impact and can help them in that race."

These are some of the market-leading companies included on this year's InsurTech100: AkinovA, Bdeo, Companjon, Cortical.io, distriBind, DynaRisk, Evari, FRISS, GIROUX.Ai, Greater Than, hyperexponential, Instabase, InsuredHQ, Majesco, Nanoinsure, Novidea, Optalitix, Relay Platform, Risk Control Technologies, Shapa Health, and Shift Technology.

Details on these companies and the entire InsurTech100 list for 2022 is available for free download from the website: www.TheInsurTech100.com.

