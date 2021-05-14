The new MyoVision SERIES-5 DynaROM changes lives one patient at a time.

SEATTLE, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Case No 16-2-29568-1 SEA involved a handyman living a very peaceful, simple life. He was not wealthy by any means, but he loved his work and life was good. That was until one day while waiting at a stoplight, a vehicle struck him from behind at approximately 45 MPH, changing his life forever. His new normal included not being able to work, $70,000 in medical bills, struggling daily with chronic pain, the mental anguish of no one believing him, and learning the hard way just how poor his insurance coverage was. To further exacerbate his predicament, his injuries and pain were not corroborated with X-Rays, MRI's, CT Scans or Range of Motion.

His doctor, frustrated with the lack of findings, did some research and discovered MyoVision's DynaROM Motion EMG (a diagnostic tool that can prove the presence or absence of soft tissue injury) was being used by South Korean Orthopedic Surgeons to document soft tissue injury. The DynaROM was also published in the AMA's guidebook "A Practical Guide to Range of Motion Assessment," with the author referring to it as the "new gold standard" as it was more sensitive to soft tissue injury than ROM alone. The DynaROM simultaneously measures range of motion and the muscle response during motion giving it the ability to document muscle guarding (the body's natural response to pain). So the handyman's doctor ordered a DynaROM test and what happened next made history. The jury awarded $958K; one of the largest soft tissue injury awards in history.