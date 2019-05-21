The New NAM.org: America's Manufacturing News Source

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Manufacturers today unveiled a newly redesigned and reimagined NAM.org that will serve as the one-stop shop for America's manufacturing news.



The site will provide original, first-look reporting and content from the manufacturing industry, showcasing leading research and information from an array of high-profile subject-matter experts and industry executives. It will also serve as a platform for our members to tell their own stories of what's happening in the industry.



"This is a new and innovative approach that we believe will continue to position the NAM as the trusted manufacturing voice in the business community, in Washington and across the country," said NAM Senior Vice President of Communications and Brand Strategy Erin Streeter. "The launch of this new website is part of our larger work to inform decision-makers, lift up our members and support the more than 12.8 million women and men who make things in America."



The launch builds on the recent rollout of INPUT, the NAM's members-only morning newsletter that addresses the questions that manufacturing leaders ask every day, covering economic news, policy developments and the successes and challenges of manufacturing companies across the country and around the world. Through these and other new products and innovations, the NAM is defining what it means to be a modern trade association.



The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12.8 million men and women, contributes $2.38 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of private-sector research and development. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States. For more information about the Manufacturers or to follow us on Shopfloor, Twitter and Facebook, please visit www.nam.org.



