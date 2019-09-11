The New Nordic Group Announces a Further Strategic Development

Sep 11, 2019, 09:35 ET

BANGKOK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Nordic Group announces a further strategic development by appointing Far East Hospitality to manage 542-rooms on Pratumnak hill, Thailand. 

These 9-buildings represent a cluster of properties within the New Nordic campus on Pratumnak hill.

Kurt Svendheim, Chairman of the New Nordic Group
The opportunity with Far East Hospitality is for them to develop the existing assets to a higher level.

This asset reorganization is the second on Pratumnak hill, and the New Nordic Group will continue the development over a period of time. The chairman of the New Nordic Group, Kurt Svendheim, said, "This was a tremendous step forward in the continuing growth and development of the company."

For more and further information, please contact Paul Simpson, General Manager of Operations, at paul@aurangroup.com or +66 6 1049 9293.

