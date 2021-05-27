The New QUATRUS™ - Small on Size. Big on Design

LUMBERTON, N.J., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLANCO embraces small space living by adding the QUATRUS R15 Medium Apron to their stainless steel apron front sink collection. The QUATRUS R15 brings a whole new level of design versatility to space-challenged kitchens, even fitting compact 27" cabinets.

The new QUATRUS R15 Apron Front sink is an ultra-compact 25" wide farmhouse sink with a generous 9" bowl depth. The contemporary design features soft, rounded outside corners and easy-to-clean 15 mm radius inside corners. The result is a sink with a fresh, modern farmhouse look that will solve many of the challenges faced in compact kitchens. The QUATRUS R15 Medium is made of durable, 18-gauge stainless steel with 18/10 chrome-nickel content for exceptional luster and strength.

"With its unparalleled engineering and luxurious appeal, the QUATRUS R15 Medium is the ideal sink choice for small kitchens in urban settings," states BLANCO's Director of Brand & Communications for North America, Edyta Drutis. "We are happy to present a solution that helps homeowners make the most of their space with quality materials and functional design."

Optional accessories include a protective grid, 3-in-1 basket strainer, colander and custom-fitted cutting boards in glass or ash compound – efficiently extending your kitchen workspace, saving time and increasing ergonomics. BLANCO QUATRUS™ R15 Medium Apron List Price: $1,125.

About BLANCO

BLANCO is all about residential kitchen water hub systems that are meticulously designed down to the finest detail. The brand has won over consumers worldwide with its modern design, ergonomic handling and reliable product quality. All components, from the kitchen faucet to the sink and accessories, are perfectly integrated with one another. BLANCO systems make a significant contribution towards sustainably upgrading kitchens around the globe with everyday convenience when it comes to preparing food, drinking and cleaning.

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now a leading manufacturer worldwide. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in approximately 100 countries and offers its customers a portfolio that is tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of Blanc & Fischer Family Holding. BLANCO America has been proudly serving the U.S. market for over 30 years.

